University Of Ilorin Announces Its Phased Reopening

The management of the University of Ilorin has said that it will open in phases in compliance with the directive of the federal government.

It stated this in a statement issued by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs Kunle Akogun.

It stated that students and parents are to comply with the “phased resumption schedule”.

According to the school, there will four phases of resumption, and these phases will occur on different dates for different levels.

It announced, “In furtherance to the virtual resumption of academic activities at the University of Ilorin on January 11th, 2021 and in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, the University management has announced a phased reopening of the institution for the formal resumption of academic activities beginning from January 25th, 2021.

“Our students and their parents are expected to strictly comply with the phased resumption schedule, as we intend to strictly enforce the timetable as itemised below:

“Phase 1: 25th January 2021 – Return of students with outstanding 1st Semester examinations who will return home after their examinations

“Phase 2: 1st February 2021 – Final Year and Postgraduate students come into campus

“Phase 3: 15th February 2021 – 100 level students come into campus

“Phase 4: 1st March 2021 – All other students come into campus.

“Parents should please note that in the event that any child/ward tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually.

“All students will sign an agreement that in the event that anyone tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually. In case such students miss any examination, a make-up examination would be arranged for them.

“Virtual lectures that commenced on 11th January, 2021 will continue even after physical resumption of classes.”