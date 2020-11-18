University of Ibadan Graduates 854 Students

November 18, 2020 17

Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan has graduated 854 students, out of this number 528 students graduated with first degrees in various disciplines across all faculties.

220 persons earned Master degrees, 89 postgraduate received diplomas, while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.

The university has been ranked by Times Higher Education as number 401 among the top 500 universities in the world for 2021.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka, who stated this at the 72nd foundation day celebration of the University on Tuesday, said honorary degrees and fellowships were also conferred on Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, Dr Olaywola Francis, Chief Mrs. Comfort Ayodele Idowu and Mr. John G.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, warned heads of governing councils of universities against mismanaging the process of appointing vice-chancellors, saying they would be held responsible for the outcome of the process.

He further warned that the government will not hesitate to dissolve or suspend all erring governing councils or university managements found to have fallen short of the standard expected of them.