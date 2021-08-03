Universal Access Licence Of MTN Not Renewed, Says NCC

August 3, 2021 106

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) says it has not approved the renewal of MTN’s Universal Access Service (UAS) License.

The Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, made this clarification in view of some media reports that stated that the government has renewed MTN Nigeria licence for a period of 10 years.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to a publication in an online media entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones” to the effect that the mobile operating license of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

“The Commission wishes to state that, while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence ((UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders.”