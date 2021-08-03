fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWS

Universal Access Licence Of MTN Not Renewed, Says NCC

August 3, 20210106
MTN's Universal Access Licence Not Renewed, Says NCC

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) says it has not approved the renewal of MTN’s Universal Access Service (UAS) License.

The Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, made this clarification in view of some media reports that stated that the government has renewed MTN Nigeria licence for a period of 10 years.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to a publication in an online media entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones” to the effect that the mobile operating license of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

READ ALSO: MTN To Repair Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

“The Commission wishes to state that, while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence ((UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders.”

About Author

Universal Access Licence Of MTN Not Renewed, Says NCC
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Airtel Says Only 47% Of Subscribers Have Submitted Their NIN IT/TELECOM
September 20, 20180272

Airtel Expands 4G Coverage to Anambra State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Telecommunication giant, Airtel Nigeria, has rolled out its 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution Service) in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi and other major cities and towns in
Read More
Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday afternoon as the national electricity grid collapsed around 12.26 PM. COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 25, 20210645

Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Republics of Togo, Niger and Benin owe Nigeria a total sum of N6.18 billion for the electricity supplied to them from January to June last year. Accordi
Read More
February 20, 20165150

Nigeria Can Provide Free Internet Services In Nearest Future – NCC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is working towards a future era, where broadband internet connectivity would be provided free for a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.