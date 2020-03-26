Unity College: NECO Suspends Entrance Examination Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has postponed indefinitely the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March 2020.

The Council made this known in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

The Council said its decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).

NECO further stated that a new date for the examination will be communicated to Candidates and other Stakeholders in due course.

According to the statement, “The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders”

The council, however, said registration for the examination continues.

Source: VON