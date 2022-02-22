fbpx

United Kingdom To Fund £10m Energy Projects In Nigeria

The United Kingdom announced on Monday its plan to inject £10m worth of aid to invest in energy access projects and support Nigeria’s COP26 commitments.

The UK said in a statement that the financing would help Nigerian investors focus on low-carbon energy, supporting off-grid, low-carbon energy projects.

It said, “The UK is providing up to £10m of concessional aid to reduce the risk for pension and insurance funds to invest in energy access projects and support Nigeria’s COP26 commitments.

“The financing will help Nigerian investors focus on low-carbon energy, supporting off-grid, low-carbon energy projects. The £10m will be blended to de-risk transactions and therefore mobilize domestic institutional investment from local pension funds, insurance firms, and other local institutional investors.”

It said this would help scale up domestic financing for eligible off-grid clean energy infrastructures, such as solar mini-grid and home systems, clean cooking infrastructure, and SME cold storage infrastructure in Nigeria.

The UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said, “The UK is committed to increasing both renewable energy and energy access in Nigeria, driving clean, sustainable and resilient growth. As the world looks to transition to clean growth, we are witnessing an era-defining opportunity for the private sector.

This transaction is particularly exciting as it brings together UK government support with the institutional capital which is essential to growing the sector at scale.

“This innovative blended finance initiative will provide affordable long-term financing from local investors for the low carbon energy sector to support scaling up of off-grid low carbon energy projects in unserved and underserved communities.

