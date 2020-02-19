United Capital Annouces ₦0.50 Dividend Payout for 2019 Financial Year

United Capital Plc has joined the list of companies that recently announced dividends for the 2019 financial year. On Tuesday, the company announced a dividend payout of ₦0.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share.

In a public disclosure that was issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange earlier, the company stated that the proposed dividend would be subject to appropriate withholding tax.

The company’s shareholders, whose names appear on the register of members latest by March 6th, 2020, should receive payment. The register of members will become closed starting from March 9th through to March 13th.

Latest by March 26th, shareholders, who have met all the necessary requirements, should be expecting their money transferred to their bank accounts electronically.

As always, only shareholders, who have completed their e-dividend registration, will be eligible to receive their dividend payment. Shareholders must also ensure to mandate the Registrar to pay their dividends into their bank accounts.

In the meantime, United Capital has advised shareholders, who have yet to complete their e-dividend registration, to do so immediately. They are to download the e-dividend activation form, fill it, and submit same to the registrar.

Shareholders can also contact the Registrar (I.e., Africa Prudential Plc) at 220 B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove Lagos.

Note that United Capital Plc will hold its annual general meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on the 24th of March, 2020.

Earlier this week, the finance and investment company also released its audited financial report for the period ended December 31st 2020. The report showed that gross earnings declined by 7.2% to N8.6 billion, down from N9.3 billion during the comparable period in 2018.

The company’s profit before income tax for the period stood at N4.9 billion compared to N6.2 billion in FY 2018. Profit after tax, however, increased to N4.9 billion, up from N4.3 billion.

Source:Nairametrics