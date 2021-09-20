fbpx

United Airlines To Begin US-Nigeria Flight Services Nov 29

September 20, 20210205
United Airlines has announced its plans to commence flight services from Virginia, United States to Lagos, Nigeria from November 29.

The US Mission in Nigeria made the disclosure via a tweet on Saturday on its verified Twitter account

It noted that the “nonstop flights” will fly from Dulles international airport, Virginia, to Lagos, while adding that the “tickets will be available for booking in a few days.”

“Awesome! A welcome addition to increasing the burgeoning connections between the US and Nigeria!” the tweet reads.

“We are pleased to see that United Airlines will launch from Dulles International Airport to Lagos starting November 29. Tickets will be available for booking in a few days.”

United Airlines corroborated the announcement on its verified Twitter account, stating further that its flight schedule to Nigeria will be Monday, Thursday, and Saturday weekly.

The airline will commute passengers thrice weekly on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

“Make room for one more, Dulles Airport! Our nonstop to Lagos, Nigeria, is now for sale,” it stated.

“The first flight takes off November 29, with service on a 787-8 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

