United Airlines And Wakanow Partners To Boost Air Travel

April 22, 20220185
United Airlines To Begin US-Nigeria Flight Services Nov 29

United Nigeria Airlines and Wakanow, Africa’s travel tech company, have said their partnership will provide enormous value to customers by delivering real-time inventory and flight schedules.

While speaking during a courtesy visit to United Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, said, “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria.

“With the support of Wakanow, the airline will concentrate on her core mandate, which is moving travellers across the country while we will ensure that travellers have the best-in-class booking experience.

“We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels. We will continue to deliver on this promise, and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travellers.”

The statement said under the partnership, Wakanow is the only online travel agency with United Nigeria’s Live Inventory bookable in real-time, enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and United Nigeria passengers.

Also commenting during the visit, Chief Commercial Officer, Wakanow, Mrs Adenike Macaulay, noted that with this integration, Nigerians should be assured of a seamless booking experience for domestic flights with United Nigeria.

Verve Cardholders Rewarded With Over N50 Million In Cash And Other Prizes 
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

