Union Protest Termination Of 34 Aviation Workers At Lagos Int’l Airport

Members of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) protested the “unprovoked termination” of the appointment of 34 aviation workers by the airport terminal’s operators, B-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, on Tuesday morning at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) Terminal in Lagos (BASL).

The situation forced airlines operating within the airport terminal, such as Ibom Air and Air Peace, to suspend operations.

In a notice to passengers, Ibom Air stated that the union’s strike will have a significant impact on its flights scheduled in and out of Lagos.

“We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to all our communication channels for subsequent updates,” the airline said.

According to an ATSSSAN strike notice, those affected in the disengagement include the ATSSSAN Branch Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, and Women Leader, who are demanding “the payment of terminal benefits to staff members who exited the company’s service lawfully in accordance with the signed Conditions of Service.”

According to the union, BASL Management acted at a time when parties were on the table discussing the said payment, and there was no evidence that the negotiation had broken down irreversibly.

It saw the termination as a betrayal of its members and excos, who were simply carrying out their constitutional duties.

“In light of the above. ATSSSAN has declared industrial action against BASL and calls on all branches nationwide, as well as all professional association affiliated to ATSSSAN to withdraw services to all airlines operating into and out of the MMA2 Lagos immediately without fall,” said ATSSSAN Principal Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole.