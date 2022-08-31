Union Calls For Full Autonomy For Local Government

For successful grassroots development, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Chairmen of Local Government Service Commissions have asked for the quick adoption of the local government autonomy law.

The call was made by the local government employees on Tuesday in Abuja during a symposium on local government administration.

They said that giving local governments in Nigeria complete authority will assist to address the problems of unemployment and insecurity.

They contend that local government financial autonomy will make it possible for the populace to mobilize against insecurity.

“What we are witnessing today, be it harrowing poverty, joblessness, hopelessness, banditry, insurrection, has a deep root in lack of functional local government system,” President of NULGE, Mr Ambali Olatunji, said.

“Because local government is the foundation of our national development. Once that most important, most strategic, most relevant tier of government is missing in action, you don’t expect a better society.

“Once we have a functional local government, they will be a real service centre.

“Over 60 percent of the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria would have been attended to.

“Every security challenges are local; the solution to it is local.”

Local government autonomy is one of the 44 amendments to the country’s constitution that the National Assembly recently approved. The State Houses of Assembly must now approve them before they can be brought to the president for his or her assent.