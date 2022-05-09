fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOMPANY PROFILECOVERNEWSLETTER

Union Bank’s Overall Revenue Up By 18% To N42.9bn In Q1

May 9, 20220200
Zenith, Access Banks Jostle For Union Bank Shares

UNION Bank of Nigeria Plc stated its gross earnings increased by 18 percent to N42.9bn in the first quarter of 2022, from N36.4bn in the corresponding period of 2021.

The bank, in a statement on its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, said the growth was driven by strong earning assets from on-lending to key sectors in the Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okonkwo, said, “In 2022, we renewed our focus on productivity and ensuring we fully leverage the strength of our digital channels, regional network and talent to maximise the bottom line.

“Our efforts are gaining momentum and notwithstanding a challenging economic climate in Q1 2022, our net interest income after impairment grew by 27 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2021 from N10.1bn to N12.9bn.

“Gross earnings are also up by 18 per cent to N42.9bn against N36.4bn in Q1 2021. This was bolstered by improved asset yields, treasury trading income and revenues from our alternate channels.

“We are steadily seeing increasing customer adoption with a 36 per cent YoY increase in active users on UnionDirect, our agency banking network, and increasing transaction volumes with a 20 per cent YoY growth across our digital channels.”

The chief executive officer disclosed that the bank’s interest income grew by 41 per cent, from N22.2bn to N31.4bn, as its earnings asset base expanded with a more viable loan portfolio.

He said, “Our NPL ratio is flat at 4.3 per cent (from December 2021), well within the regulatory limit, while the cost to income ratio dropped from 79.4 per cent in December 2021 to 73.9 per cent in March 2022. We will continue to drive cost optimisation to ensure consistent improvement of inefficiencies.

“With a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.6 per cent, our capital position remains strong.”

Emefiele: My Savings Will Buy N100m APC Presidential Form
Related tags :

About Author

Union Bank’s Overall Revenue Up By 18% To N42.9bn In Q1
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 7, 201301098

Former UACN boss passes on at 74

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tributes from friends and well-wishers continued to trail the passage of former Chairman and Managing Director of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), Bassey Udo Ndio
Read More
September 8, 20140271

Fidelity Bank Rewards “Save 4 Scholarship” Promo Winners

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Winners in the first nationwide draw of Fidelity bank’s ‘Save 4 Scholarship,’ promo, have been rewarded with a total of N15.9 million. The lucky custo
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 28, 20180329

Gold Price Declines, Stays Above $1,200 as Dollar Steadies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold was stable near $1,200 per ounce on Monday as the dollar steadied after sliding in the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve chairman reiterated t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.