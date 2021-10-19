fbpx

Unilorin Produces 180 First Class Graduates

October 19, 2021085
UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin Kwara State on Monday disclosed that five students bagged distinctions in their courses of study despite the disruption COVID-19 pandemic brought to educational institutions in the country.

The institution added that 180 students were awarded first-class during the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyam Age Abdulkareem, during a press conference held in Ilorin to herald the activities planned for the 36th convocation ceremonies of the institution, also said about 10,922 students would convoke at the ceremony.

He said, “In the First Degree/Diploma category, we have 180 First Class; 2,836 Second Class Upper Division, 4,879 Second Class Lower Division, 1,110 Third Class and 14 Pass.

“We also have 140 MBBS graduands; 46 graduands in Nursing, five graduands with distinction and 16 with pass in Optometry; six graduands with distinction and 49 with pass in Pharmacy, while 37 graduated in Veterinary Medicine.

“Furthermore, a total of 20 graduands are obtaining Diploma from the Institute of Education.

“For emphasis, the total number of higher degrees to be awarded at this occasion is 1,584. This figure comprises 142 Postgraduate Diplomas, 1,142 Masters from various faculties, 113 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPM, and 187 PhDs.”

Unilorin Produces 180 First Class Graduates
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

