Unilever Nigeria Donates Pears Baby Products to LASUTH

Unilever Nigeria PLC, makers of Pears baby products, has donated packs of Pears baby powder to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Chapter, as parts of its contribution to the growth and development of babies in Nigeria.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the hospital management, the Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, LASUTH, thanked the representatives of the organisation for their generosity, especially during this difficult period.

He expressed the gratitude of the hospital management and the LASUTH Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives for the donation, calling on other well-meaning corporate bodies and organisations to emulate such humanitarian gesture and support laudable initiatives.

Helen Ojei, who led the team that delivered the items on behalf of Unilever Nigeria PLC to the hospital management, stated that the gesture was a demonstration of the brand’s vision of providing mothers and babies with quality products that will help them in caring for their skin and it healthy and smooth always.