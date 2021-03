UNILAG Unveils Qualification Examination Schedule For Postgraduate Studies, See Full List

March 9, 2021 119

University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released the schedule of programme for the school of postgraduate studies 2020/2021.

UNILAG Qualification Examination Schedule For Postgraduate Studies

DAY ONE: WEDNESDAY 10-03-2021; MORNING (9AM – NOON)

Master Of Business Administration (Full Time)

Master Of Business Administration (Part Time)

Master of Employment and Labour Studies (Full Time)

Master of Employment and Labour Studies (Part Time)

Master of Industrial and Labour Relation (Part Time)

Master of Science in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Employment and Labour Studies (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Employment and Labour Studies (Part Time)

DAY ONE: WEDNESDAY 10-03-2021; AFTERNOON (NOON – 4PM)

Master of Banking and Finance (Part Time)

Master of Development Finance (Part Time)

Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning (Full Time)

Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning (Part Time)

Master of Information Technology (Part Time)

Master of Law (Full Time)

Master of Law (Part Time)

Master of Science in Anatomy (Full Time)

Master of Science in Clinical Pathology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Economics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Economics (Part Time)

Master of Science in Finance (Full Time)

Master of Science in Finance (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Administration and Planning (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Finance (Part Time) DAY TWO: THURSDAY 11-03-2021; MORNING (9AM – NOON)

Master of Education in Business Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Comparative Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Curriculum Theory (Full Time)

Master of Education in Early Childhood Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Economics Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Educational Psychology (Full Time)

Master of Education in Educational Psychology (Part Time)

Master of Education in English Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in English Literature Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in French Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Geography Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Guidance and Counselling (Full Time)

Master of Education in Guidance and Counselling (Part Time)

Master of Education in Igbo Education

Master of Education in Measurement and Evaluation (Full Time)

Master of Education in Measurement and Evaluation (Part Time)

Master of Education in Philosophy of Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Religion Education (CRS) (Full Time)

Master of Education in Religion Education (IRS) (Full Time)

Master of Education in Social Studies (Full Time)

Master of Education in Sociology of Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Yoruba Education (Full Time)

Master of Pensions Management (Part time)

Master of Public and International Affairs (Part Time)

Master of Risk Management (Part Time)

Master of Science in Accounting (Full Time)

Master of Science in Accounting (Part Time)

Master of Science in Actuarial Science (Full Time)

Master of Science in Actuarial Science (Part Time)

Master of Science in Mass Communications (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mass Communications (Part Time)

Master of Science in Psychology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Risk Management and Insurance (Full Time)

Master of Science in Risk Management and Insurance (Part time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Anaesthesia (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Economics (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Risk Management

DAY TWO: THURSDAY 11-03-2021; AFTERNOON (Noon – 4pm)

Master in Project Management (Part Time)

Master of Architecture (Part time)

Master of Art in English Language (Full Time)

Master of Art in English Language (Part Time)

Master of Engineering Systems Management (Part Time)

Master of Environmental Design (Full Time)

Master of Intelligence Studies

Master of Landscape Architecture (Part Time)

Master of Managerial Psychology (Part Time)

Master of Public Administration (Part Time)

Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry (Full Time)

Master of Science in Cell Biology and Genetics (Cell and Molecular Biology) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Cell Biology and Genetics (Environmental Biology) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Cell Biology and Genetics (Genetics) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Chemistry (Full Time)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Full Time)

Master of Science in Construction Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Electrical/Electronics (Communications Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Electrical/Electronics (Communications Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Electrical/Electronics (Electrical Power Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Electrical/Electronics (Electrical Power Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Environmental Chemistry (Full Time)

Master of Science in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Marketing (Full Time)

Master of Science in Marketing (Part Time)

Master of Science in Organisational Behaviour (Full Time)

Master of Science in Organisational Behaviour (Part Time)

Master of Science in Production/Operations Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Production/Operations Management (Part Time)

Master of Science in Systems Engineering (Full Time)

Master of Transportation Planning and Management (Part Time)

MUD

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Design (Part Time)

DAY THREE: FRIDAY 12-03-2021; MORNING (9AM – NOON)

Master in Facilities Management (Part Time)

Master of Aquatic Resource and Pollution Management (Part Time)

Master of Art in English Literature (Full Time)

Master of Art in English Literature (Part Time)

Master of Art in History and Strategic Studies (Part Time)

Master of Arts in Music (Ethnomusicology) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Music (Music Education) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Music (Music Psychology) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Music (Theory and Composition) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (Arts of the Theatre) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (Design and Management) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (Dramatic Theory and Criticism) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (Theatre History) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Visual Arts (Arts Education) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Visual Arts (Arts History) (Full Time)

Master of Criminology (Full Time)

Master of Criminology (Part Time)

Master of Education in Adult Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Adult Education (Part Time)

Master of Education in Community Development and Social Work (Full Time)

Master of Education in Community Development and Social Work (Part Time)

Master of Education in Manpower Training and Development (Full Time)

Master of Environmental Management (Part Time)

Master of International Law and Diplomacy (Part Time)

Master of Process Engineering (Part Time)

Master of Science (M.Sc) in Budgeting and Public Financial Management (Full Time)

Master of Science (M.Sc) in Budgeting and Public Financial Management (Part Time)

Master of Science in Botany (Full Time)

Master of Science in Chemical Engineering (Full Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Highways & Traffic Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Highways & Traffic Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Structures Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Structures Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Water Resources Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Water Resources Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Estate Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Fisheries (Aquaculture) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Fisheries Biology and Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Agricultural Geography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Biogeography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Cartography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Climatology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Geomorphology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Geotourism Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Hydrology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Population Geography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Regional Planning and Development Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Remote Sensing Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Resource Analysis Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Settlement Geography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geography and Planning (Transportation Geography Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geology (Applied Geochemistry and Mineral Exploration Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geology (Engineering Geology/Hydrogeology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geology (Enviromental Geology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geology (Sedimentary and Petroleum Geology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Marine Biology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Marine Pollution and Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mathematics (Applied Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mathematics (Applied Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Mathematics (Pure Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mathematics (Pure Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Applied Mechanics Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Design and Production Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Thermofluids Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (Full Time)

Master of Science in Microbiology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Operations Research (Full Time)

Master of Science in Operations Research (Part Time)

Master of Science in Physics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Political Science (Full Time)

Master of Science in Sociology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Sociology (Part Time)

Master of Science in Statistics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Statistics (Part Time)

Master of Science in Surveying and Geoinformatics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning (Full Time)

MCM

MDR

MLS

MSCBIOMEDENGR

Postgraduate Diploma in Biomedical Engineering (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Metallurgical and Materials Science (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Music (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Theatre Arts (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Visual Arts (Full Time)

DAY THREE: FRIDAY 12-03-2021; AFTERNOON (NOON – 4PM)

Master in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (Part Time)

Master of Applied Geophysics (Environmental Geophysics Option) (Part Time)

Master of Applied Geophysics (Exploration Geophysics Option) (Part Time)

Master of Art in Igbo (Language Option) (Full Time)

Master of Art in Igbo (Literature Option) (Full Time)

Master of Art in Philosophy (Full Time)

Master of Art in Yoruba (Language Option) (Full Time)

Master of Art in Yoruba (Literature Option) (Full Time)

Master of Arts in African and Diaspora Studies (Full Time)

Master of Arts in African and Diaspora Studies (Part Time)

Master of Arts in French (Full Time)

Master of Arts in Teaching of French as a Foreign Language (Part Time)

Master Of Business Administration (Full Time)

Master of Disaster Management (Part Time)

Master of Education in Biology Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Chemistry Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Mathematics Education (Full Time)

Master of Education in Physics Education (Full Time)

Master of Geographic Information System (Part Time)

Master of Geoinformatics Information Technology (Full Time)

Master of Housing Development and Management

Master of Maritime Administration and Management (Professional Part Time)

Master of Molecular Diagnosis (Professional)

Master of Public Health (Full Time)

Master of Research and Public Policy

Master of Science in Applied Entomology and Pest Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Biochemistry (Full Time)

Master of Science in Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnosis

Master of Science in Clinical Pharmacy (Full Time)

Master of Science in Construction Technology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geophysics (Engineering Geophysics Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geophysics (Enviromental Geophysics Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Geophysics (Exploration Geophysics Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Haematology & Blood Transfusion (Full Time)

Master of Science in Health Education (Full Time)

Master of Science in Management (Full Time)

Master of Science in Management (Part Time)

Master of Science in Medical Microbiology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Medical Parasitology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Medical Physics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Natural Resources Conservation (Full Time)

Master of Science in Parasitology and Bioinformatics (Full Time)

Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry (Full Time)

Master of Science in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Microbiology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Pharmacognosy (Full Time)

Master of Science in Pharmacology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Physiology (Full Time)

Master of Science in Physiotherapy (Full Time)

Master of Science in Physiotherapy (Part Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Epidemiology Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Epidemiology Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (General Public Health Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (General Public Health Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Health Management Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Health Management Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Medical Statistics Option) (Full Time)

Master of Science in Public Health (Medical Statistics Option) (Part Time)

Master of Science in Quantity Surveying

Master of Science in Sports Administration/Mgt. (Full Time)

Master of Science in Sports Psychology (Full Time)

MPEthics

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Geophysics (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemical Engineering (Engineering Graduates) (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemical Engineering (Non – Engineering Graduates) (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in English Language (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Forensics (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Genetic Counseling (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Administration and Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Communications and Navigation

Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Environmental Studies (PGD-ME)

Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Molecular Diagnosis

Postgraduate Diploma in Philosophy (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Philosophy (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology (Full Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics (Part Time)

Postgraduate Diploma in Surveying and Geoinformatics (Full Time)

Professional Master of Urban Logistics and Transport Policy (Part Time)