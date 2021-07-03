UNILAG: UMCAA Hosts 4th Lecture Series, Launches Entrepreneurial Competition

July 3, 2021 124

The Unilag Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA) has announced the fourth edition of its distinguished lecture series slated for 15 July 2021.

The event will hold at the university’s main auditorium, according to a press release signed by the President of the Association, Vincent Oyo, and made available to BizWatch Nigeria.

This year’s edition is framed around the theme, ‘Communication Strategy Options for Youth Leadership: Reflection On #EndSARS.

The association, in the press release, noted that the subject would revolve around the growing “discordant tunes” in Nigeria, and the “poor reach out of government policies” to the youths in the country that make up 70 percent of the population.

As part of the programme, there will be a selection of the winning entry for the UMCAA Entrepreneurship competition targeted at students of Unilag’s Mass Communication Department.

Its aim is to “imbue entrepreneurship ideas, encourage empowerment, and reduce overdependence on paid employment,” the association’s president said.

On the role of governance and the interaction with the youth population of the country, the association said that the frustrations of the youth were manifested in the #EndSARS protests that were observed across the country the previous year.

UMCAA urged the youth to reroute their frustrations with the society to more positive goals.

READ ALSO: 7m More Students To Benefit From FG’s School Feeding Scheme

It added that the government was faced with the challenge of mobilising the youth for nation-building and productive engagement in the face of “daunting demands” of digital technology and “its new economy”.

The association argued that if the strengths of the youths are “harnessed”, the prevailing frustrations would be adequately checked.

It also pointed out the redundancy of student unions, as they have become an appendage of the government and “no longer have the bite and the capacity to rally students” let alone the society at large.

Invited to speak at the event is the Head Pastor of the Covenant Nation church, Mr. Poju Oyemade.

And the event will be chaired by Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Chief Lawson Omokhodion.

The panelists would include a mix of media experts including the owner of Smooth FM, Mr. Fred Ohwahwa.