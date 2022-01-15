fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTERPRESS ARTICLES

UNILAG Students Win Over 2 Million In Prizes As ALAT By Wema Kicks Off Campus Programme

January 15, 20220111
ALATbyWema

As part of its efforts to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians, ALAT, Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, has organised a one-week campus activation programme at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

The campus storm which coincides with the school’s orientation week for new students is one of the bank’s efforts towards helping young people build a healthy savings culture and make better financial decisions.

Side attraction to the sensitization exercises include activities such as sports, games, dance, and music competitions.

The week-long activation which began on Monday, January 10, 2022, culminates in the live 5 for 5 promo draw on Friday, January 14, 2021.

During the activation at the Wema Bank branch in UNILAG, students will get the chance to win exciting prizes by participating in games at both the venue and on ALAT’s social media pages. Students also stand a chance to win cash prizes through the raffle draw on Friday.

Speaking on the thrust of the campus event, the Head, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations at Wema Bank Plc, Funmilayo Falola, says the activation is one of the many ways the bank will focus on direct customer engagement and showcase its digital products and options to an increasingly digital audience.

This year we aim to increase our efforts on direct customer engagement. With our in-depth understanding of our customers, their peculiarities, and their financial needs, we will provide tailor-made solutions that can better suit their lifestyles.

“As a lifestyle bank, ALAT focuses on the entire well-being of its customers beyond their financial needs. Hence, the array of activities that we have lined up for the students.”

To further position the bank’s youth focus, the company has continued in building its student ambassador network who are part of the – ALAT Trybe.

This is a group of student advocates across the country dedicated to onboarding fellow students while using interesting strategies to promote financial literacy and independence.

ALAT by Wema has continuously developed activities and initiatives primarily for young Nigerians. Towards the end of 2021, the bank announced singer, Davido as its brand ambassador.

In the same year, it launched the ALAT Talk Series, a platform provided for young Nigerians to discuss the things they are curious about, from business management to technology to relationship and love.

Social Media Influencers Lament How Twitter Ban Affected Their Businesses

About Author

UNILAG Students Win Over 2 Million In Prizes As ALAT By Wema Kicks Off Campus Programme
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

DisCos Explain Reason For Taking Possession Of Donated Electricity Installations NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
July 26, 20210580

Power Generation Costs Nigerians N7trn Yearly

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerians, and by extension, their businesses, expend about N7 trillion annually on power generation, a Renewable Energy expert, Mr. Stephen Ogboko, has sai
Read More
MTN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 25, 20190501

Paschal Dozie, others Retire from MTN’s Board

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTN Nigeria on Wednesday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the investing public and other stakeholders that some non-executive Directors including the C
Read More
Nigeria Aims To Improve Oil, Gas Reserves - DPR NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
June 27, 20210652

Why Nigeria Can Not Transition To Renewable Fuel Just Yet – Sylva

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria is yet to harness the full benefit of gas and, therefore, could not swit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.