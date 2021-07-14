UNILAG Reports Surge In Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms

July 14, 2021 144

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has stated it recorded a surge in the number of persons within the institution who reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection in recent times.

This comes days after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents of the state to comply with the COVID-19 protocol while warning of the third wave of the pandemic.

The institution released a statement on Tuesday urging members of the university community to comply with the COVID-19 protocol, considering the “potential threat” of a third wave of infections.

“The University of Lagos Medical Centre wishes to inform all members of the University of Lagos Community about what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State,” the statement reads.

“The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his press statement issued on July 11, 2021, stated that since the beginning of July, there has been a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021, to its current rate of 6.6% as at the 8th of July 2021. This is with a concurrent increase in the occupancy rate at Lagos State isolation centres.

“The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

“The Medical Centre hereby assures all members of the University community, that all necessary actions in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding this potential threat in our community.

“The medical centre will also return to providing emergency-only services during this period, in order to protect all members of the community from potential infection within the facility.”

The university stated that new development is a threat to the return of normalcy and necessitates strict adherence to safety guidelines.

“All members of the University community who embark on international travel are enjoined to comply with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines on COVID-19, and self-quarantine for a minimum of 7 days on return to the country before taking the arrival COVID-19 PCR test,” it added.

“More vigilance is required in all Churches, Mosques and other places of worship within the University community, therefore full compliance with all protective protocols is mandatory.

“Every effort is being made for another COVID-19 vaccination exercise within the community once a new batch of vaccines is available to Lagos State.

“The University of Lagos Community is once more encouraged in the fight against COVID-19; not to give up, get tired nor develop mask fatigue. Winning against the 3rd wave of COVID-19 is our collective responsibility.”