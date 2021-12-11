UNILAG Releases Registration Schedule

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently announced that all newly admitted UTME and DIRECT ENTRY candidates who were unable to register during the just concluded three (3) weeks registration exercise are requested to report for registration from Monday, 13th to Friday, 17th December 2021 by 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as stated below.
REGISTRATION SCHEDULE
|DATE
|FACULTY/ COLLEGE
|COURSES
|VENUE
|MONDAY, 13TH TO FRIDAY, 17TH DECEMBER, 2021 (MOP UP)
|ARTS
|ALL COURSES
|FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES LECTURE THEATRE
|COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
|ALL COURSES
|EDUCATION
|ALL COURSES
|ENGINEERING
|ALL COURSES
|ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|ALL COURSES
|LAW
|LAW
|MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|ALL COURSES
|PHARMACY
|PHARMACY
|SCIENCE
|ALL COURSES
|SOCIAL SCIENCES
|ALL COURSES
