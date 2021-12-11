fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

UNILAG Releases Registration Schedule

December 11, 20210110
UNILAG Releases Registration Schedule

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently announced that all newly admitted UTME and DIRECT ENTRY candidates who were unable to register during the just concluded three (3) weeks registration exercise are requested to report for registration from Monday, 13th to Friday, 17th December 2021 by 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as stated below.

REGISTRATION SCHEDULE

DATEFACULTY/ COLLEGECOURSESVENUE
MONDAY, 13TH TO FRIDAY, 17TH DECEMBER, 2021  (MOP UP)ARTSALL COURSESFACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES LECTURE THEATRE
COLLEGE OF MEDICINEALL COURSES
EDUCATIONALL COURSES
ENGINEERINGALL COURSES
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCESALL COURSES
LAWLAW
MANAGEMENT SCIENCESALL COURSES
PHARMACYPHARMACY
SCIENCEALL COURSES
SOCIAL SCIENCESALL COURSES
Power Generation Dropped By 45% In Q3 – NBS

About Author

UNILAG Releases Registration Schedule
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari Proposes N16.4tn Budget For 2022, AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 11, 20200838

Buhari Calls for Youth Involvement in Agricultural Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called for youth involvement in agricultural agencies to drive modern methods of farming. He also promised to deliver
Read More
July 30, 20130251

IATA:High Cost Of Operation Hinders Growth Of African Airlines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated that the major impediments to the growth of African airlines include high cost of aviation fue
Read More
December 19, 20130189

APC Gains Majority Control As 37 Lawmakers Dump PDP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The opposition All Progressives Congress is fast recording success in its expansion as 37 lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday defected
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.