UNILAG Leadership Crisis:: Buhari Sets up Visitation Panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a Visitation Panel to look into the ongoing leadership crisis at the University of Lagos .

The former Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe was removed from office last week by the governing council of the institution.

In a news report on National Television, the President took the following additional decisions:

1. The Panel is to submit its report within two weeks.

2. The Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, have been suspended from office as they are both to recuse themselves from performing their functions in office during the period of the Visitation.

3. The Senate is to convene urgently and appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university.

With this decision, the President has equally relieved the Acting Vice-Chancellor purportedly appointed by the Babalakin-led Council, of his appointment.

Source: VON