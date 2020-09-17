UNILAG Crisis: FG Visitation Panel Submits Report

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the management crisis rocking the University of Lagos has submitted the report of its findings.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, received the report on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the recommendations of the panel will be thoroughly scrutinized with the aim of full implementation.

Shortly before presenting the report to the minister, the Chairman of the panel, Professor Tukur Sa’ad expressed optimism that the report of the panel will bring an end to the crisis that has festered in the university over the last one year.

This comes three weeks after the Federal Government inaugurated the panel to resolve the lingering crisis facing the institution.

While setting up the panel on August 26, Adamu warned members against interfering in the activities of the university management.

He encouraged the stakeholders in the university to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

“Councils are to lay down policies while managements are to implement them, but over the past one year, the ministry has been inundated with complaints and correspondences from the management and the governing council of the University of Lagos as well as the National Assembly, on the lingering governance issues in the institution, including allegations of financial infractions and breach of responsibilities,” he said.

The panel was set up to investigate the crisis rocking the university, following the earlier removal of its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by its Governing Council led by Mr Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

