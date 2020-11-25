Unidentified Persons Attack Shell, Agip Oil Facilities in Bayelsa

November 25, 2020 13

Reports indicate that unidentified persons have aattacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) at Ikarama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday.

The residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields on Monday.

Mr Ben Warder said that “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near.

“So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.

“The incident resulted to air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with”.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Mr Michael Adande, an SPDC Spokesman said that the oil firm had received reports of the incident and shut down the facility to curtail impact.

“We have a report of interference on our pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State.

“We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders.

“A government-led joint investigation team will determine the cause of the interference,” Adande said.

