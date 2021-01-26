Unidentified Arsonists Torch Sunday Adeyemi ‘Igboho’s House

January 26, 2021 27

A property belonging to Sunday Adeyemi ‘Igboho’, was set alight in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Oyo State Police Command disclosed that his unit received a distress call at about 6:00 am.

The situation report stated that some unidentified hoodlums had attacked Igboho’s house in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The police spokesman says investigation has begun

“At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, report was received at Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at SOKA area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze,” the police statement said.

Mr Sunday Igboho’s house was engulfed in flames on January 26, 2021.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while amount of other properties is yet to be estimated

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted Fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police is on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Mr. Igboho, an Oyo indigene, has been a prominent figure in the recent tensions between herders and the local community in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.