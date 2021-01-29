UNICEF Partners DP World In Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

January 29, 2021 23

Dubai Ports (DP) World, a leading global end-to-end supply chain logistics, will work with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

This was disclosed by the Dubai-based multinational logistics company in a press release made available to Bizwatchnigeria.

The union of both orgnaisations in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and related immunisation supplies in low and lower middle income countries was described as the “largest to date”.

DP World and UNICEF will be procuring and supplying a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and “auxiliary vaccination supplies on behalf of the COVAX Facility”, the company said in its press statement.

It noted that its partnership with the humanitarian organisation will be on a pro-bono basis in support of vaccine logistics needs which will include transport, port, and storage requirements in nations where DP world has its offices.

UNICEF currently uses Dubai as its strategic hub for the pre-positioning of auxiliary materials that are needed for the COVID-19 vaccine campaigns like syringes and safety boxes.

Signing the partnership between both organisations was the Executive Director, UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, and the Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Sulayem said of the partnership, “Distributing COVID-19 vaccines is humanity’s biggest logistics challenge since the end of the Second World War.

“We offer our infrastructure and expertise to support this effort because everyone should have access to vaccines, especially the most vulnerable in our society. Unless the vaccine is available to all, the pandemic will not end for anyone.”

Adding her words, Fore said, “The pandemic has turned children’s world upside down, disrupting their education, health and protection.

“Vaccines will be a big step towards putting children’s lives back on track. This new partnership will support our collective efforts to ensure equitable, affordable and sustainable access to COVID-19 vaccines”.

DP World and UNICEF, under this partnership will also focus on issues that impede access to essential supplies by children and their families.

It noted that this will be executed through advocacy and sharing of knowledge and expertise.