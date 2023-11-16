UNICEF Commits $1 Billion to Tackle Teenage Pregnancy in Nigeria

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, has pledged one billion dollars to address the rising issue of teenage pregnancy in Nigeria. The commitment comes in response to the increasing number of adolescent girls becoming mothers before turning 18.

Expressing concern about the situation, UNICEF called for immediate and comprehensive interventions by the Nigerian government at all levels. The organization emphasized its commitment to investing one billion dollars in Nigeria over the next five years to combat this critical issue.

Eduardo Celades, the Chief of Health at UNICEF Nigeria, shed light on the severe health crisis affecting the adolescent population in the country. He stated, “One in 10 girls in Nigeria is projected to become a mother before the age of 18, with a disproportionate impact in the North Central and North-West regions, where 50 per cent of young girls, particularly in states like Bauchi and Gombe, are expected to have a child by the age of 18.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by adolescent girls, Celades noted, “Half of adolescent girls are unlikely to complete secondary school, and a staggering 43 per cent are already married. Of these, a significant portion has partners older than them, impacting their decision-making autonomy.”

In response to the urgency of the situation, UNICEF, in collaboration with the UN, has committed to a one-billion-dollar investment in Nigeria over the next five years. Additionally, the organization recognizes the importance of addressing mental health concerns among youth, with a focus on the 10% affected.

Celades emphasized that the crisis extends beyond substance abuse and includes issues such as mental health, insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change.

Understanding the critical period of adolescence as a time of vital development, UNICEF aims to contribute to the well-being and potential of individuals during this transitional phase. Globally, about 21 million girls aged 15-19 get pregnant annually, with a prevalence of 95% in low- and middle-income countries. In Nigeria, teenage pregnancies are more common among low socioeconomic status women, as indicated by the National Population Commission’s data showing that 23% of girls aged 15-19 have started bearing children.