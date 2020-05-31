UNIBEN student Raped, Killed inside RCCG Church

Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo, has reportedly died after she was raped inside a church in the state.

It was gathered that the incident happened on May 27, inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) near Ikpoba Hill in Benin.

Omozuwa was said to have gone into the place of worship to read in preparation for resumption of school after spending months at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While reading in the church, she was said to have been attacked and raped after which her head was smashed with a fire extinguisher which left her unconscious.

It was reported that the student was rushed to an intensive care unit of a hospital located at Omozuwa where she eventually breathed her last.

Efforts by TheCable Lifestyle to reach Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesman for Edo state police command, for comment on the incident on Sunday morning proved abortive.

Telephone calls to his mobile number were not connecting while text message sent to him was yet to be responded to as of the time this report was filed.

The student’s death comes weeks after Jennifer, a 18-year-old girl, was allegedly gang raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna state.

The development has since been generating reactions on social media with many Nigerians calling for the arrest of Vera’s attackers using the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

Joining the fray, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor and governorship aspirant in the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the incident as “saddening”.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the department of Microbiology, UNIBEN, who was the victim of a brutal rape and murder that took place on May 27 in Benin. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends. #JusticeForUwa,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

I am deeply saddened to learn about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the department of Microbiology, UNIBEN, who was the victim of a brutal rape and murder that took place on May 27th in Benin. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends.#JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/uMdRIfPoWY — Pastor Ize-Iyamu (@PastorIzeIyamu) May 31, 2020

I am so irritated and angry. Why? How can anyone sleep after such an act? Rape and kill an innocent person? Its an Error! @PoliceNG UWA's killer must be brought to justice.@GovernorObaseki justice must prevail. Its painful.#JusticeForUwa — Eneyo Edet Asuquo (@IamEnexy) May 31, 2020

She was raped and killed in RCCG in Benin City and her killers are still at large. Please @PoliceNG help bring them to justice #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/AyoNsn3BxE — Kenneth Ojeaga (@iammegaken) May 31, 2020

Until systems in Nigeria realise the true value in action & consequences social menace would be impossible to curb! Everyday a Nigerian woman is RAPED or KILLED and the @PoliceNG have failed many women in our society. May your soul RIP UWA. It’s a real shame. #JusticeForUwa — OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) May 31, 2020

We will keep doing our best to honor your names and get you all justice, the over hundred unidentified lives lost in the kaduna massacre, Tina, Uwa and every other innocent Nigerian whose live was ended abruptly.#KadunaMassacre #JusticeForUwa #JusticeForTina #NigeriaBleeds — 🇳🇬 #BlackLivesMatter #KadunaMassacre (@_illeglrl) May 31, 2020

Tolerating evil only leads to more evil. And when good people standby and do nothing when evil reigns, our community will be consumed. We always should speak up against injustice and wickedness. Today it's Uwa and Tina, we don't know who's next. #JusticeForUwa#JusticeForTina — I'm Dammy (@AyamDamiee) May 31, 2020

Apparently, there’s no where safe to do any activities in #Nigeria of today, it’s either you’re kidnapped, robbed or even brutalized by the Police. Few days ago, #JusticeForTina was trending over an alleged gunshot by an officer of the police. Today, it’s #JusticeForUwa 😭🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/orsemuAXnL — Bolaji Oyewo (@Ibadangem) May 31, 2020

You can’t be killing and raping people and moving like you just stole mere bread , it’s unacceptable . Why are people not raging ? It’s murder we talking about , what’s Edo state police saying ? What’s FG saying or it’s not relevant because it’s someone unpopular ? #JusticeForUwa — Volqx (@TheVolqx) May 31, 2020

University of Benin undergraduate student, Uwa Omozuwa was brutally and viciously raped, murdered in a Church and those who perpetrated this dastardly act are still walking free? @PoliceNG, you have work to do. #JusticeForUwa. This wickedness must not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/KAiuEAYFEJ — Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) May 31, 2020

We live in a world were natural affection is lacking. A world where there's no fellow feeling. A loveless and lawless world.#rape is not okay#rape is evil#rape is bad#JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/N0h2FDy2Lh — Uber_Person ☢ (@29broke) May 31, 2020

Please do not share the photographs of Uwa Omozuwa’s broken body. After being brutally assaulted with a fire extinguisher, raped in a church in Benin, and finally murdered, the very least we owe her in death is dignity She would not want to be remembered that way#JusticeForUwa — Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) May 31, 2020

Source: The Cable