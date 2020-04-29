UNIBEN Scientists Produce Clinically-tested Ventilator

By
- April 29, 2020
COVID-19 News, EDUCATION & TRAINING
A group of researchers at University of Benin (UNIBEN) has produced a clinically-tested ventilator to manage COVID-19 patients in the state.

UNIBEN’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Benedicta Ehanire, in a statement issued yesterday, said the feat was attained by researchers drawn from the institution’s Faculties of Engineering and Medical Sciences.

She said the group, led by Prof. Kensington Obahiagbon, took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the country while producing the ventilator.

According to her, the project has now been presented to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, alongside other members of the school management.

Speaking on the project, Obahiagbon said: “The ventilator was produced to work without electricity for at least one hour.”

Source: THISDAY

