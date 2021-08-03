UNIBEN Announces Registration Dates, Deadlines

August 3, 2021 135

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced the dates for students’ registration of their courses for both freshers and returning students.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Benedicta Ehanire, on Monday.

She noted that students would only be allowed into their halls of residence after the “payment of school charges”.

Ehanire said, “Fresh students are expected to come into the halls of residence on Sunday 8th August 2021, while their online clearance and registration continue on Monday 9th August.

“Old students are expected on campus on Sunday 15th August 2021, to commence registration of courses on Monday 16th August, after payment of school charges.

“Registration by all students closes on Friday 3rd September 2021, after which students will no longer have access to the portal of the university.

“Please be mindful that students will neither be allowed into the halls of residence nor register for courses without payment of school charges.”