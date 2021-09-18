fbpx

Unemployment: Strategic Partnerships Can Help Us In Turning Tide – Minister

September 18, 2021
The Minister of Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that the rising unemployment levels in the country can be curbed through “strategic partnerships”.

He said this by proxy – his Senior Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Olusegun Adedayo – at a two-day workshop at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), with the tag, ‘Beyond Light and Shadows’.

Adegbite called for the exploration of new avenues to develop the capacities of the growing youth population.

He said, “In our dear country Nigeria, youth unemployment is a national concern; new partnerships and approaches can help us in turning [the] tide.

“With youth unemployment numbers growing annually, it is paramount to seek out new avenues to grow youth capacity to become self-sufficient; explore and invest in new ventures, as well as take advantage of the opportunities that the fields like media have created.

“I am delighted to see that the youth of our dear Osun state are taking up this innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial skill in building capacity, and setting up their own enterprises, and hence, creating more employment opportunities for others.

“Your participation in this Photography class I believe, has strengthened you practically in the skill of photography and you can apply this into becoming professionals and entrepreneurs, hence developing our dear Nation.”





