March 19, 20210120
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a warning to owners of unclaimed documents, stating that upon expiration of the given deadline, the documents/certificates would be destroyed.

It explained that it had begun sending out all Pre-Incorporation Certificates in July 2020 “through designated courier companies”.

The Commission added that it had repeatedly notified customers of the need to claim their documents.

Now, “the Commission is appealing to owners of such documents to visit their designated courier companies for immediate pick up on or before the end of April 2021.

“The Commission may be left with no option than to destroy the unclaimed douments upon expiration of the above deadline,” it said in a statement.

Unclaimed Documents May Be Destroyed – CAC Warns
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats.

