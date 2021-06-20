fbpx
Unavailable COVID-19 Vaccines Poses Risk To African Economy – AfDB

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Unavailable COVID-19 Vaccines Poses Risk To African Economy – AfDB

June 20, 20210164
Unavailable COVID-19 Vaccines Poses Risk To African Economy - AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has warned that the Nigerian economy and those of other African countries will continue to remain in jeopardy if the availability of COVID-19 vaccines is not addressed.

The President of the bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, gave the warning on Saturday while addressing the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

He pointed out the financial risk the menace of ‘unconquered’ COVID-19 pandemic poses to the continent, especially the West African sub-region.

Adesina emphasised the need for Africa to create a safeguard against future outbreaks and take the challenge to start the production of its own vaccines for various ailments, including COVID-19.

The AfDB boss stressed the need for African leaders to immediately embark on activities and investments that will strengthen the health sector.

He said the AfDB would ramp up support for Africa to produce vaccines, adding that the bank would commit $3billion to the development of the pharmaceutical industry on the continent.

READ ALSO: Improve Quality of Service, Reduce Data Price, Buhari Tells MTN

Adesina, who raised the alarm over the alarming debt challenge of the African continent and called attention to the situation in the West African sub-region.

As part of measures to address the crisis of debts, he said low-income West African countries would need as much as $245billion to fix.

He said, “The African Development Bank projects for Africa GDP growth will rebound to 3.4 percent this year. The West Africa GDP growth is projected to recover from -1.5 percent in 2020 to 2.8 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent in 2022.

“But the rebound will depend on access to vaccines. Africa should not be begging for vaccines, the continent should be producing vaccines.

“It is now time to rapidly build a healthcare defense system for Africa to tackle this and future pandemics. The African Development Bank plans to invest in building quality healthcare infrastructure in Africa.”

About Author

Unavailable COVID-19 Vaccines Poses Risk To African Economy – AfDB
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab Over... NEWSNEWSLETTER
September 18, 20200199

FG Cautions Nigerians to Tread Carefully as COVID-19 Vaccine will not be Available Until 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians to be careful during this COVID-19 pandemic era, adding that vaccines will not be available until 2021. Speak
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
May 22, 20130123

Jonathan Challenges Banks to Fund Infrastructure Development

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday in Abuja challenged banks in the country to fund infrastructure development in Africa. The president speaking to the G
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWS
April 17, 20130110

UNIDO Budgets $200Million for Industrial Sector in Nigeria, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), plans to inject another $200 million (about N31.8 billion) towards industrialising Nigeria and o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.