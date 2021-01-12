fbpx
Unauthorised Siren Use, Tinted Glasses, Others Banned

January 12, 2021018
Zamfara Police Command has banned unauthorised use of siren, revolving light, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered and spy plate numbers.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The command wishes to warn that unauthorised and Illegal use of siren, revolving light, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered and spy plate numbers are hereby banned with immediate effect in Zamfara.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Units to ensure total compliance as well as to embark on the arrest of violators of this order,” he said.

CP Yaro also directed the full enforcement of other traffic regulations

CP Yaro also directed the full enforcement of other traffic regulations

He warned that any person or group arrested in violation of this order would face the full wrath of the law.

“This according to the CP will serve as deterrence to others,” the statement said.

The CP urged members of the public to continue to be law-abiding citizens and also cooperate to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

