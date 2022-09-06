UN Urges Journalists To Focus On Female Politicians

Beatrice Eyong, the United Nations (UN) women’s country representative in Nigeria, believes that journalists should give female politicians more prominence in media reports.

Eyong made the remarks during a two-day journalism training in Lagos State.

The UN Women program was organized in collaboration with Women Radio to address issues affecting female politicians ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to her, the media plays an important role in ensuring that female politicians are portrayed positively in the public eye.

This training is part of ongoing collaboration and technical support that @UNWOMENNG is providing to @FinMinNigeria. The partnership seeks to strengthen the capacity of decision makers in gender responsive budgeting for policy design with specific needs for men and women — Beatrice Eyong (@BeatriceEyong) September 5, 2022

She claimed that despite constituting “48 percent” of the country’s population, female politicians in Nigeria have complained about being misrepresented in politics.

“In the run-up to the 2023 elections, there is the need for the media to make the participation of women in politics an integral part of their agenda. There is a need for the media to debunk the myth that the public sphere is the exclusive preserve of men,”she said.

“There should be equitable access to the media for female politicians and the media should use gender-friendly language.”

Toun Sonaiya, CEO of Women Radio 91.7, believes women should seek more media support to ensure gender balance in reporting.

“Better understanding of gender equality paves the way for development as it shapes the mind of the people,” she said.

“Gender-based violence has negative effects on economic development or growth. Without the minimum representation of 30 percent of both genders, development can’t be sustainable.”