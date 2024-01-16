UN To Raise $4.2bn Funding For Ukraine In 2024

The United Nations (UN) hopes to generate 4.2 billion US dollars for Ukraine’s conflict-torn towns and refugees by 2024. This was said in a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine’s Temporarily Occupied Territories.

According to the statement, the UN intends to raise 3.1 billion dollars from donors in order to deliver humanitarian assistance to 8.5 million Ukrainians.

The international organization also intends to raise 1.1 billion dollars to assist about 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to escape the country owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the statement.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, stated that Kyiv has great hopes for the UN humanitarian plan to assist Ukrainians afflicted by the violence.

“We must continue to support our internally displaced people and our people who have gone abroad fleeing the war,” Vereshchuk said. The United Nations estimated that about 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine since February 2022.

About 4.9 million people have been displaced within the country, according to Ukrainian authorities.