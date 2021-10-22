fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

UN Steps In To Prevent “Breakdown” Of Afghan Economy, Humanitarian Disaster

October 22, 2021042
UN Steps In To Prevent "Breakdown" Of Afghan Economy, Humanitarian Disaster

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has disclosed its intentions to avert the looming economic and humanitarian catastrophes in Afghanistan.

This comes after the South Asian country’s sitting government was replaced by the Taliban, making modifications to extant laws.

To preempt the economic and humanitarian issues by supporting Afghanistan’s “most vulnerable populations and the collapsing microbusiness”, the UN agency, through its programme called ‘ABADEI’, would provide solutions at the community level, supplementing the country’s urgent humanitarian interventions.

ABADEI represents resilience, inspiring hope for a better future, a post on the agency’s website said.

The UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner, at a press conference, said, “The country needs immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to keep the local economies going – this is fundamental to ensure that people still have livelihoods and feel that they have a future in their communities.”

The funds will be escrowed in an account through which governments and agencies would finance the initiative supporting Afghan’s most vulnerable demographic using field officers and not through the government channel.

READ ALSO: Amaechi Tells PSCOs To Be Professional When Conducting Ship Inspections

As the first country to contribute to the programme, the German government received thanks from the UNDP for donating 50 million euros.

Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has seen a spike in unemployment and food prices, with government workers deprived of their salaries.

Harsher economic conditions lay ahead for Afghan residents, if the country remains in its current state, as the UN agency predicts that 97 percent of households in the country could fall below the poverty level early- to mid-2022.

The hope is that the momentum of the work is kept so as to reverse the negative trend, with funding reaching small business owners to stay afloat amid rising prices and scarcities.

To pump the slow-grinding wheels of the macroeconomy, the initiative will direct funding to local economies, “to ensure that people still have livelihoods and feel that they have a future in their communities,” Steiner said.

About Author

UN Steps In To Prevent “Breakdown” Of Afghan Economy, Humanitarian Disaster
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Christie's Sale of 'Looted' Sculptures of Igbo Origin INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 30, 20200325

Nigeria Saddened by Christie’s Sale of ‘Looted’ Igbo Sculptures

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria is “saddened” by the sale of two sculptures belonging to the south-eastern Igbo community, an official from the Nigerian National Commis
Read More
Boris Johnson Expresses Readiness To Support Nigeria In Tackling Insecurity INTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 30, 20210691

Boris Johnson Expresses Readiness To Support Nigeria In Tackling Insecurity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has stated that his country is ready to assist Nigeria in tackling insecurity. According to Presidential Spokesperson, Fem
Read More
November 3, 20160230

Pound Rises to Two-week High, Still Down 17% Against Dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pound has jumped to an almost two-week high, as investors reacted to the news Republican candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap with his Democratic
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.