UN Reappoints Amina Mohammed As Deputy Secretary-General

June 20, 20210107
United Nations (UN) has reappointed Amina Mohammed as the Deputy Secretary-General.

Shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed António Guterres for a second term, he asked Mohammed to serve as Deputy Secretary-General for a second term,

Guterres’ second term is expected to start on January 1, 2022, and will run for a period of five years. He succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general.

While speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, he said has extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office.

“After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept,” he said.

Mohammed

Mohammed, who was standing behind Guterres at the press briefing, responded with the comment “absolute honour”.

Mohammed is a diplomat and politician who is serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

She had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

