UN Nigeria Coordinator Calls for Peace Amid #EndSARS Protest

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has sued for peace amid the agitation and protest by Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Kallon in a post on his official Twitter page said the decision of the Nigerian government to reform the police is welcomed and the youths should remain peaceful as the process of reforming the police may take time.

“I have followed the developments regarding #EndSARS movement. The government’s commitment to dismantle the outfit & reform the @PoliceNG is welcome. The process may take time. I appeal to the youth to remain peaceful. The @UN is committed to supporting Nigeria’s continued stability,” he tweeted.

The presidential panel on Tuesday approved the demands of #SARSMUSEND protesters, including halting the use of force against protesters and the unconditional release of arrested citizens.

The five-point demands of the protesters were okayed at a forum convened by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the National Human Rights Commission, with stakeholders, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said.

It was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organisations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry, and the ENDSARS movement and development partners.

The Inspector-General of Police also on Tuesday set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

Prospective members of the new team are expected to undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

Source: Channels TV