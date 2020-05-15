UN Investigators Express Deep Regret over Expulsion of WHO Experts by Burundi

UN Investigators Express Deep Regret over Expulsion of WHO Experts by Burundi

- May 15, 2020
UN investigators said on Thursday they deeply regretted Burundi’s expulsion of World Health Organization experts supporting the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, tasked by the Human Rights Council to investigate alleged violations and abuses in the country since 2015, said in a statement that it “deeply regretted the recent decision by the government to declare persona non grata the country representative of WHO and three of its experts”.

Source: Channels TV

