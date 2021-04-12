fbpx
UN Condemns Attack On Facilities In Borno State

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

UN Condemns Attack On Facilities In Borno State

April 12, 2021060
UN Condemns Attack On Facilities In Borno State

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the attack on humanitarian facilities in Damasak, a town in Borno State.

In a statement on Sunday, Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria raised concern over the recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians at risk.

He stated that civilians and aid workers, as well as their facilities and assets, should never be a target for terrorist attacks.

The Nigerian Army had confirmed the attack which occurred on Saturday, although it said ground troops, supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), thwarted it.

It said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower – both from the air and on the ground – which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualties in the process.

Unfortunately, two soldiers died during the encounter while two others and an officer injured were taken to a military hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Loses ₦1.05bn To Oil Spillage As Shell Tops Incidents

In his reaction, Kallon stated that the attack, which he said lasted through the morning of the following day, targeted three international aid facilities.

He called for the safety and security of the people and aid workers, saying humanitarian operations and facilities were the lifelines for victims of violence and conflict in the North East.

The UN official said humanitarian operations in Damasak would be reduced as a result of the attack, adding that it would affect the support to 8,800 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection.

Related tags :

About Author

UN Condemns Attack On Facilities In Borno State
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 1, 20151175

Guinea Debuts First Ebola Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Guinea is reportedly close to being recognized as the first nation to have produced effective vaccine against deadly Ebola virus disease, EVD. The World Hea
Read More
August 4, 2014089

NMA Divided Over Decisions To Call Off Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There appears to be a division  among members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on whether to call the nationwide strike  the association embarked o
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 20, 2013080

Stock Market Index Gains 0.89% on Investors Buy decision

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram the Nigerian stock market index gained 0.89 percent yesterday driven by investors’ decisions to buy more stocks in addition to their existing portfolio ahea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.