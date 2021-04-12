UN Condemns Attack On Facilities In Borno State

April 12, 2021 60

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the attack on humanitarian facilities in Damasak, a town in Borno State.

In a statement on Sunday, Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria raised concern over the recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians at risk.

I strongly condemn the attack against aid facilities in Damask town, in #Borno State, North-East #Nigeria

"Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target." @

Statement 👉https://t.co/9hLYuqA7XA — Edward Kallon (@EdwardKallon) April 11, 2021

He stated that civilians and aid workers, as well as their facilities and assets, should never be a target for terrorist attacks.

The Nigerian Army had confirmed the attack which occurred on Saturday, although it said ground troops, supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), thwarted it.

It said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower – both from the air and on the ground – which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualties in the process.

Unfortunately, two soldiers died during the encounter while two others and an officer injured were taken to a military hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Loses ₦1.05bn To Oil Spillage As Shell Tops Incidents

In his reaction, Kallon stated that the attack, which he said lasted through the morning of the following day, targeted three international aid facilities.

He called for the safety and security of the people and aid workers, saying humanitarian operations and facilities were the lifelines for victims of violence and conflict in the North East.

The UN official said humanitarian operations in Damasak would be reduced as a result of the attack, adding that it would affect the support to 8,800 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection.