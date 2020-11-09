BEST DEALSBRAND WATCHNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Umidigi to Offer Great Discounts for Biggest Smartphone Sales on AliExpress

November 9, 20200134

UMIDIGI will have its biggest sale this year on AliExpress from November 11 to November 12, up to 56% off.

Its latest smartphones like UMIDIGI BISON, A9 Pro, S5 Pro, and A7S will be at the best prices during the sale. The company is running a global giveaway, a total of 30 winners to win its smartphones or smartwatches.

The offers include:

UMIDIGI BISON – Best rugged camera phone under $150

 

UMIDIGI A9 Pro – New budget king

 

UMIDIGI A7S – World’s first entry-level smartphone with thermometer sensor

 

UMIDIGI S5 Pro – Powerful flagship with the pop-up front camera

 

UMIDIGI Urun – GPS sports smartwatch with blood oxygen level measurement

The list of top UMIDIGI handset deals on sale (November 11-12 PST) can be found below:

● UMIDIGI BISON — $146.66 (was $299.99)

● UMIDIGI A9 Pro — from $109.99 (was from $199.98)

● UMIDIGI A7S — $68.99 (was $99.99)

● UMIDIGI S5 Pro — $189.99 (was $333.32)

● UMIDIGI Urun — $39.99 (was $79.98)

