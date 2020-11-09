Umidigi to Offer Great Discounts for Biggest Smartphone Sales on AliExpress

UMIDIGI will have its biggest sale this year on AliExpress from November 11 to November 12, up to 56% off.
Its latest smartphones like UMIDIGI BISON, A9 Pro, S5 Pro, and A7S will be at the best prices during the sale. The company is running a global giveaway, a total of 30 winners to win its smartphones or smartwatches.
The offers include:
UMIDIGI BISON – Best rugged camera phone under $150
UMIDIGI A9 Pro – New budget king
UMIDIGI A7S – World’s first entry-level smartphone with thermometer sensor
UMIDIGI S5 Pro – Powerful flagship with the pop-up front camera
UMIDIGI Urun – GPS sports smartwatch with blood oxygen level measurement
READ ALSO: Top 3 Smartphone Brands, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sell 177 Million Units in Q3 2020
The list of top UMIDIGI handset deals on sale (November 11-12 PST) can be found below:
● UMIDIGI BISON — $146.66 (was $299.99)
● UMIDIGI A9 Pro — from $109.99 (was from $199.98)
● UMIDIGI A7S — $68.99 (was $99.99)
● UMIDIGI S5 Pro — $189.99 (was $333.32)
● UMIDIGI Urun — $39.99 (was $79.98)
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.