UMIDIGI G5’s Full Specs: Design, Processor, Display, Battery And Camera Unveiled

Recently, UMIDIGI has launched the highest version of the G5 series. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specifications of the UMIDIGI G5, which has proven to be the most valuable phone in the market.

The “ Display” Takes the Limelight with 90Hz High Refresh Rate

The G5 houses a 6.6” HD+ waterdrop display. It offers a comparatively larger display when used for video watching and game playing. Moreover, the narrow bezels reduce in size giving a perception of a larger and seemingly edge-to-edge display. The pixel density is 269 PPI, and the brightness reaches 400 nits, both of which contribute to a vibrant and clear visual experience. Finally, the 90Hz high refresh rate makes everything on the screen look smoother and easier on the eyes.

Design Upgrades

The magnificent design is a combination of the trendy slim edges and the integration of the matter composite material and glass-like finish, which takes on a shining outlook and practical user experience. The G5 continues the five variants: Space Gray, Graphite Black, Pearl White, Jade Green, and Lavender Purple. These vibrant color choices are sure to capture popular preferences.

The 5000mAh Long-Lasting Battery

The G5 is not just another smartphone, it’s the perfect solution to all your battery woes. With a massive 5000mAh battery, the phone provides users with an exceptional battery experience. The phone allows you to enjoy your favorite apps, games, and media for an extended period without worrying about the need to charge the device This makes it one of the best battery experiences in the segment, providing full-day usage to users.

More Storage, More Saving

The G5 is equipped with 8GB of RAM, complemented by an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving you a total of 16GB of RAM at your disposal. This abundance of memory allows for seamless browsing of whatever content you desire. Alongside this, the 128GB ROM ensures ample storage space for all your needs. Moreover, you have the possibility of expanding your storage by an additional 1TB through TF expansion, allowing you to store even more data and content.

Highly Performance Processor with TSMC Process Technology

The G5 is equipped with an efficient TSMC 12nm processor, specifically the Unisoc T606. It incorporates two high-performance cores clocked at 1.6GHz, the A75, alongside six power-efficient A55 cores also running at 1.6GHz. This configuration guarantees optimal performance and efficiency.

50MP Main Camera

UMIDIGI has been heavily promoting the camera prowess of the G5, especially its impressive camera setup. G5 boasts a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP front camera. The 50MP camera excels in capturing light and delivering excellent picture quality. In both good lighting and low conditions, the shots are filled with intricate details, sharpness and accurate colors. The camera system also includes AI scene enhancement, which automatically adjusts the settings to produce vivid and natural images that perfectly capture the moment.

The Continuation of Dual Unlock

The convenient dual-unlock system, featuring a side fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock, enhances the security and efficiency of the G5, allowing you to access your device easily without the need for passwords.

The G5 is a must-buy smartphone for anyone who values an exceptional battery and photography experience in the price segment. With its long-lasting battery life and power-saving features, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage throughout the day and night. Furthermore, the phone’s premium design, brilliant features, and performance make it a great value for its price. You can buy the G5 for $149.99.

Buy UMIDIGI G5 at $149.99