Umar Danbatta Gets 5 year Extension as NCC Executive Vice-Chairman

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for another 5-year term.

This is in an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Professor Danbatta’s reappointment is based on the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

The Spokesperson for the Communications Minister, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, in a statement, said “Dr Pantami, while wishing Professor Danbatta the best, has directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the Ministry.

“Furthermore, the Honourable Minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected”.

Source: VON