fbpx
Umahi Issues 7-day Ultimatum For Native Doctors, Others To Register With Govt. Agencies

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Umahi Issues 7-day Ultimatum For Native Doctors, Others To Register With Govt. Agencies

April 30, 2021099
Umahi Issues 7-day Ultimatum For Native Doctors, Others To Register With Govt. Agencies

Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State has issued a seven-day ultimatum to native doctors and traditional medicine dealers to register with government agencies or face arrest and prosecution.

Insecurity

Umahi issued the ultimatum on Thursday after a security meeting at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“All Native Doctors and Traditional Medicine Dealers in the state shall register with the Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for Health, and Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, within 7 days as part of security measures in the state,” he said.

“On recent Killings in the state, it was directed that Security agencies must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice, and must deepen collaborations and professionalism to fight the ravages of insecurity in the state.”

Curfew

As part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state, the governor imposed a 10-hour curfew on the state’s entry and exit points, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with defaulters facing ₦1 million fine.

READ ALSO: Senate Summons Finance Minister, COAS, DG Of Budget Office

Umahi also directed the security forces to bring those responsible for the deaths of a police officer and two soldiers to justice within 72 hours.

Speaking further, Governor Umahi imposed a nighttime ban on social gatherings, noting that events such as wakes, clubbing, and other similar activities could not take place after 6 p.m. and that violators would be fined ₦1 million.

About Author

Umahi Issues 7-day Ultimatum For Native Doctors, Others To Register With Govt. Agencies
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 4, 2014051

TCN Urges FG to Accelerate Passage of Tobacco Control Bill

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group under the aegis of Tobacco Control Nigeria (TCN) have called on the federal government and stakeholders to expedite the passage of the tobacco bill
Read More
September 2, 2013098

Report: British Secret Agency,M16,Police Proposed £3,000 Visa Bond Against Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to a report from a United Kingdom based journal, University World News, the £3,000 visa bond initiative against Nigeria was proposed by the Britis
Read More
April 2, 20152477

Farmers Want Buhari To Allocate 20% Of Budget To Agriculture

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Kabiru Ibrahim, has urged the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, to allocate 20 per cent of the natio
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.