Umahi Issues 7-day Ultimatum For Native Doctors, Others To Register With Govt. Agencies

Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State has issued a seven-day ultimatum to native doctors and traditional medicine dealers to register with government agencies or face arrest and prosecution.

Insecurity

Umahi issued the ultimatum on Thursday after a security meeting at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“All Native Doctors and Traditional Medicine Dealers in the state shall register with the Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for Health, and Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, within 7 days as part of security measures in the state,” he said.

“On recent Killings in the state, it was directed that Security agencies must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice, and must deepen collaborations and professionalism to fight the ravages of insecurity in the state.”

Curfew

As part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state, the governor imposed a 10-hour curfew on the state’s entry and exit points, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with defaulters facing ₦1 million fine.

Umahi also directed the security forces to bring those responsible for the deaths of a police officer and two soldiers to justice within 72 hours.

Speaking further, Governor Umahi imposed a nighttime ban on social gatherings, noting that events such as wakes, clubbing, and other similar activities could not take place after 6 p.m. and that violators would be fined ₦1 million.