Umahi: IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order Is Not Affecting South-east Governors

September 15, 2021060
The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has stated that the sit-at-home trend in the south-east has adverse effects on the residents and not the governors.

He described the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order as “war brought by the people upon themselves”.

Umahi noted that Governors in the region have done their best that to discourage their respective state residents to stop observing the order.

Umahi made the comment on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, at the inauguration of his senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, Abraham Nwali, as the south-east chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“Governors of the south-east have done their best to check the situation and when people sit at home, it is not biting the governors,” he said.

“When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.

“There have been sit-at-home this Monday and Tuesday and I heard there is another on Friday with the church’s own on Sunday.

“Another group might come up and declare its own on Wednesday and Thursday, then the end will come.

“The situation will then be clear to the people but we implore the church to announce the dangers of this practice.

“The church can intervene through adequate enlightenment on the dire consequences of the sit-at-home order.

“Other geo-political zones are not sitting at home and we are killing ourselves in the name of agitation.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles.

