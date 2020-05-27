Umahi Assents to Ebonyi State Public Procurement and Related Matters Bill

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has signed into law the Ebonyi State Public Procurement and Related Matters Law No. 009 of 2020.

While assenting to the bills passed by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly at the Government House in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, the governor said the importance of the bill cannot be overemphasized as the disposal of government property is now vested on the procurement council.

He also noted that it enables the government to operate on e-procurement, stressing that the state government will embark on this with immediate effect.

Governor Umahi added that the Procurement law will allow the state government to direct labour jobs within certain limits including the judiciary and legislature.

Amongst other bills, the Ebonyi state internal revenue service for collection and administration law No. 010 of 2020 was also signed into law.

Source: Channels TV