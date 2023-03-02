UK’s Prime Minister Congratulates Tinubu

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his election victory.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday.

Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes, according to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

With 6,984,520 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came in second, followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) with 6,101,533 votes.

Sunak stated on his official Twitter page that he is looking forward to working with Nigeria to strengthen the two countries’ security and trade.

The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 1, 2023

“The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries,” UK”S Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said.

