fbpx
UK’s Margaret Keenan Emerges First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSPHARMACEUTICALS

UK’s Margaret Keenan Emerges First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

December 8, 2020089

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a COVID-19 jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK on Monday.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the “best early birthday present”.

She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT – the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be given in the coming weeks.

Up to four million more are expected by the end of the month.

Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff – the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has dubbed Tuesday V-day, said he was thrilled to see the first vaccinations take place but urged people to keep their resolve and stick to the rules for the next few months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to a London hospital to see some of the first people getting the jab, said getting vaccinated was “good for you and good for the whole country”.

At University Hospital, Coventry, matron May Parsons administered the very first jab to Ms Keenan.

READ ALSO: There Was No EndSARS Protest at Lekki Tollgate – Police

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” Ms Keenan, who is originally from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, said.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.

“My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too,” she added.

The second person vaccinated in Coventry was William Shakespeare, 81, from Warwickshire, who said he was “pleased” to be given the jab and hospital staff had been “wonderful”.

Related tags :

About Author

UK’s Margaret Keenan Emerges First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

January 20, 2016322

Nigeria Loses $3.3billion From Tax Breaks Granted IOCs

Nigeria has lost about $3.3 billion to extraordinary tax breaks granted by the government to some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies. The companies include Shell, Total and ENI, which form p
Read More
October 26, 2015414

MTN Bags Whooping N1.04trillion Fine For Violating NCC’s SIM Deactivation Directive

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has fined MTN Nigeria, the sum of N1.04 trillion ($5.2bn) for failing to disconnect subscribers with unregistered SIM cards. According to reports by Techno
Read More
November 8, 2013017

Shale Energy Boom Threatens OPEC’s Oil Market Share

OPEC may lose almost 8 percent of its oil market share in the next five years as the shale energy boom and other competing sources boost rival supply, offering the exporter group little benefit from r
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon