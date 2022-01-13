UK, S/Africa Accounted For 65% Of Nigeria’s Capital Inflow In 2021

January 13, 2022 44

The United Kingdom and South Africa led the list of source countries for Nigeria’s capital inflows between January and September 2021, both accounting for 64.9% of the total capital importation recorded by Nigeria in the review period.

This is according to the capital importation report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria stimulated a sum of $4.51 billion as capital inflows in the 9-months period of 2021, representing a 48% decline compared to $4.61 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

When compared to the pre-pandemic era, capital importation got deducted by 78% compared to $20.19 billion recorded in the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, the majority of the funding came into the country through the United Kingdom and South Africa, both jointly accounting for 64.9% of the total funds.

Nigeria received $2.16 billion from the United Kingdom in the review period, which accounted for 47.9% of the total inflows.

Similarly, fellow African country and the second-largest economy on the continent, South Africa, which plays host to a number of large corporations operating in Nigeria, invested a sum of $768.4 million into Nigeria in the same period.

Others on the list of country sources include; USA ($357 million), Singapore ($241 million), UAE ($227 million), and The Netherlands with $182 million.