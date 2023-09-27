Ukrainian Football Teams To Boycott UEFA

Ukrainian football teams will boycott all competitions including Russian teams, according to their federation, in retaliation to Union of European Football Associations (UEFA’)s re-admission of Russia’s youth team to international competition.

“The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams,” it said.

Other UEFA members were also encouraged to boycott matches against Russian teams.

In reaction to Moscow’s onslaught in Ukraine, European football’s governing body quickly excluded all Russian teams from competitions last year, but relaxed the suspension on Tuesday by re-admitting Russia’s national under-17 team.

“The Ukrainian Association of Football strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions,” the UAF said via a statement.

UEFA stated in announcing the judgment that a “generation of minors” were being denied the ability to compete, and that children should not be penalised for the misdeeds of adults.

It did, however, state that Russian teams would not be permitted to play on Russian soil, and that the country’s flag, anthem, and national playing uniform would be prohibited.

Ukraine has frequently demanded for Russia to be barred from participating in international sporting events and has vowed to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian competitors compete.