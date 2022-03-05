fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

Ukraine Invasion: Samsung Suspends Shipments Of Products To Russia

March 5, 20220189
Ukraine Invasion: Samsung Suspends Shipments Of Products To Russia

Samsung, which is the world’s biggest memory chip maker and the leading smartphone seller in Russia, has suspended the shipments of its products to the country over the recent invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria on Saturday, March 5, 2022, the South Korean tech giant said due to geopolitical related issues, it would not supply Russia with its products, at least for now.

“Due to current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended,” the statement from Samsung read. “We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps.”

What you should know about Samsung and its market in Russia

Samsung isn’t the first company to suspend sales to Russia. Other tech giants that have followed suit are -Apple, Microsoft, and HP.

With the latest development in the global tech industry, Samsung would not ship any more of its smartphones, chips, and other consumer electronics products to Russia.

However, according to Bloomberg, Samsung controls more than 30% of the smartphone market share in Russia, which represents just only 4% of the tech giant’s total global smartphone revenues.

Sales of semiconductors in Russia, in turn, accounted for less than 0.1% of Samsung Electronics’ profits, according to a report by Hana Financial Investment.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry had announced a ceasefire to allow residents of two besieged cities, Mariupol and Volnovakha, to evacuate.

“Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the defence ministry stated.

MTN Nigeria Offers Free Calls, SMS To And From Ukraine
Related tags :

About Author

Ukraine Invasion: Samsung Suspends Shipments Of Products To Russia
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagarde INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 13, 20180416

IMF Boss Christine Lagarde to visit Ghana December 16

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde is set to visit Ghana from December 16 to 18, 2018. The visit comes weeks ahead
Read More
Nigerian Stock Market Dips By N12.02bn At End Of Trading Day [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
March 5, 20210647

Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a negative note as investors lost N82.4 billion. Stock equity capitalisation ended
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 11, 20130276

World Bank votes $170m for healthcare in Ondo, Adamawa, Nasarawa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of its intervention in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system, the World Bank has earmarked $170 million as grant for Primary Health Care (PHC) pilot
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.