Ukraine: FG To Provide 1month Accommodation In Romania

The Federal Government (FG) said it has arranged a month accommodation in some Universities in Romania for Nigerian students who fled Ukraine to the country.

This was made known via a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE EMBASSY OF NIGERIA IN ROMANIA



For more information, visit the website of the Embassy:https://t.co/vNAu40tBV1

FG clarified that the arrangements are for Nigerian students willing to further their education in Romania.

The Ministry, however, stated that the provision of accommodation would last for a month.

The statement was titled, ‘Public notice from the embassy of Nigeria in Romania_’

It read, “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bucharest, Romania wishes to notify Nigerian students fleeing the conflict in Ukraine that arrangements have been made with some Universities to provide hostel accommodation for those who wish to explore options and opportunities of furthering their education in Romania (for a period of one month).

“Whoever wishes to benefit from this opportunity should send a message to either of the following numbers: +40 749 335 927 or +40 786 091 964.”